Bad Bunny to be part of Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’ series

"Billions Club: The Series" will show artists receiving their plaque for a song reaching a billion Spotify streams in unique ways.

Loading the player...

Bad Bunny is one of three artists profiled in Spotify’s “Billions Club: The Series.” The series focuses on artists whose music has reached one billion streams.

“Billions Club: The Series” will be available on Instagram and TikTok, according to People. Bad Bunny, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish will be the first to be featured, as seen in a new teaser trailer of the series.

As the trailer shows, the series lets artists decide how to celebrate when one of their songs crosses the billion-stream threshold. Each artist will receive a Spotify Billion plaque in a different, unique way that gets captured on video.

Rapper Bad Bunny walks courtside during the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs on May 12, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“Spotify’s Billions Club was first established as a celebration of artistry and the cultural impact of incredible songs,” Ashley Graver, Head of Pop, Dance, and Indie Artist Partnerships, said.

“‘Billions Club: The Series’ is going to take that to the next level.”

Bad Bunny has multiple songs that have cracked a billion Spotify streams. His 2022 album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” has four songs that have cracked a billion streams: “Me Porto Bonito,” “Ojitos Lindos,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” and “Efecto.”

Post Malone has five songs with over a billion streams, including “Circles” and “Sunflower.” Six of Eilish’s songs reached a billion streams, with “lovely” (with Khalid)” and “bad guy” achieving two billion each.

There is no premiere date for “Billions Club: The Series” yet. Other artists who have songs with over a billion streams include The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!