Documentary on legendary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in the works

A never-before-seen look into the storied life and career of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is in the works.

The upcoming documentary, titled “King Pleasure,” is produced by Boardwalk Pictures and Quinn Wilson, with close collaboration from the Basquiat family and estate, according to Deadline.

Set to begin production this summer, the documentary will showcase exclusive interviews, original artwork, notebooks, photos, home-videos and more from Basquiat’s archive, per the outlet.

American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960 – 1988), circa 1985. Photo: Rose Hartman/Getty Images

“Jean-Michel Basquiat was one of the most electric artists of all time. He left behind a body of work that continues to inspire and capture the imagination of people from all walks of life” said Jordan Wynn, president of Boardwalk Studios, according to Deadline.

Helping executive produce the film are Basquiat’s sisters, Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, who oversee the artist’s estate alongside their stepmother, Nora Fitzpatrick, per the outlet.

“Jean-Michel understood that art lives on beyond generations and that after his death, his art would continue to reveal new layers of meaning to our shared human experience,” Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux said. “With so many false depictions and narratives surrounding the life of our brother, we’re thrilled to recenter the legacy of the Jean-Michel we knew and loved dearly.”

Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux have curated an exhibition using their brother’s artworks, photos, memorabilia, and artifacts from his collection of African sculptures. The showcase is currently on display in Los Angeles, and was shown previously in New York.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 29: Employees pose with ‘Red Skull’, 1982 by Jean-Michel Basquiat at Christie’s London on September 29, 2017 in London, England. Christie’s Auction House is to sell millions of pounds worth of art and design from the 20th and 21st centuries during Frieze Week from October 3rd to October 7th. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

“We are honored that Lisane and Jeanine and the rest of the Basquiat family have granted us such incredible access to their trove of materials and we are excited to collaborate with Quinn who has a dazzling vision for an intimate and emotional portrait of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s life,” said Wynn, per the outlet.

Wilson, a former creative director for Lizzo, will direct the documentary, Deadline reported.

“I have been fortunate enough to gain an intimate understanding of Jean-Michel through the stories and recollections shared by his sisters and stepmother,” he said.

“We have discovered a story that cracks the narrative of what we know about the prolific artist. Through his previously unseen artwork, thoughts, and memorabilia, we’ve uncovered a history that shatters the conventional understanding of this icon and I look forward to doing justice to his life’s story and shining a light on him not only as an artist, but as a man.”

