theGrio Style Guide: Vanessa Bryant creates the Nike Kobe 8 Protro Halo; Dwyane Wade’s fashionable Hall of Fame celebration

This week in style, Old Navy offers a unique deal on uniforms, Luther Vandross’ Waterford collection sings and Adidas Originals honors RUN DMC.

Vanessa Bryant teams up with Nike to design a new sneaker in honor of her late husband, Kobe Bryant (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs)

August 23, 2023, marks the 45th birthday of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Three years after his tragic death alongside their daughter Gianna, his widow, Vanessa Bryant, has joined forces with Nike Basketball to create and launch the next silhouette in the brand’s Protro lineup: the Nike Kobe 8 Protro Halo.

(Photo: Nike)

Offered in a triple-white colorway, the latest iteration of the Nike Kobe 8, which initially debuted in 2012 as a collaboration with the “Black Mamba” himself, pays tribute to Bryant’s legacy. Similarly, the Halo shoe concept was conceived by Vanessa Bryant “as a way to honor Kobe’s birthday each year,” Nike News reported, adding, “The Halo concept will be an annual release that will honor and celebrate this special date.”

Updates to the Proto design include a new Nike React foam midsole, as well as the sole’s herringbone traction pattern and embroidered Swoosh and Mamba logos on the upper.

In tandem with the release of the new Nike Kobe 8 Protro Halo in celebration of Bryant’s August 23 birthday, Nike will host the Mamba League Invitational, an elite two-day youth basketball tournament in front of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The coed high school competition will conclude with a championship game on August 24, also known as “Mamba Day.”

The new Nike Kobe 8 Protro Halo will be available on SNKRS and at select global retailers on August 23.

Old Navy’s one-year guarantee on school uniforms

Old Navy’s one-year guarantee for back-to-school “uniform” styles (Photo: Adobe Stock)

This back-to-school season, Old Navy is helping parents save money. The retailer announced a one-year guarantee for its uniform styles leading up to the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Unlike the traditional 30-day return policy, this program will give back-to-school shoppers 365 days from the day of purchase of a school uniform to receive a full refund if they are unsatisfied or the uniform does not last through the school year.

“If the quality does not meet the customer’s satisfaction, then Old Navy will return it for a full refund,” an Old Navy spokesperson told Women’s Wear Daily. “Associates will rely on the customer’s perception of the garment.”

School shopping can put quite a financial strain on families, hence the constant search for back-to-school savings. Studies found that uniforms can cost families on average between $150 and $200 per child each year, in addition to the $890 families can expect to spend on average for back-to-school items, according to The National Retail Federation (NRF). Through this initiative, Old Navy is catering to the budget-conscious consumer while promoting its products’ durability. Consumers can shop Old Navy’s uniform styles, which feature “secure stitching, reinforced knee and built-in-flex technology,” online or in-stores. Items included in the program are marked with green badges on oldnavy.com.

Own a crystal version of Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much” LP

Luther Vandross X Waterford Collection (Photo: Waterford)

Solange isn’t the only person to glean inspiration from the late Luther Vandross for a glassware concept. On Thursday, Primary Wave Music, The Luther Vandross Estate and Waterford unveiled a new collaboration.

Inspired specifically by Vandross’ platinum hit song “Never Too Much,” the “Luther 81 X” collection is a first-of-its-kind array of crystal barware, according to a news release. In addition to luxe barware staples like cocktail glasses and decanters, the collection also includes a crystal version of Vandross’ platinum “Never Too Much” LP.

“Luther Vandross’s genuine affinity for crystal always mirrored the crystal-clear quality of his voice and spirit,” Lisa Fruggiero, vice president of Brand Partnerships at Primary Wave Music, said in a statement. “Our collaboration with Waterford beautifully symbolizes this, adding a level of sincerity and elegance that embodies Luther’s legacy in a unique, tangible way.”

Fwrd’s Hall of Fame Celebration for Dwyane Wade

(L-R) Yung Miami, Keyshia Cole, Cynthia Erivo and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD)

Three-time NBA champion and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. In honor of the milestone, Wade teamed up with luxury fashion retailer FWRD for a star-studded celebration at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Chloe Bailey, Queen Latifah, Lauren London, Yung Miami, and more celebrated his 16-year career in the league

As attendees expressed their sheer joy for Wade’s accomplishment, sheer attire appeared to be the trend of the evening. Yung Miami, Bailey and Ross each embraced sheer ensembles, highlighting the ongoing prevalence of the “naked dressing” trend. From sheer gowns to cocktail dresses, glimpse some of the evening’s looks in our gallery below:

NYC Announces “RUN-DMC Day” with Adidas Originals

Adidas and New York City honor RUN-DMC for the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop and declare August 9 “RUN-DMC Day.” (Getty Images/Ron Kim)

August 9 is officially RUN-DMC Day! As the culture celebrates 50 years of hip-hop, Adidas Originals and New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams teamed up to honor one of the genre’s pioneering groups. In addition to introducing a new hip-hop sound in the 1980s by fusing rap and rock, RUN-DMC was popularly recognized for its distinctive fashion style, which included wearing Adidas sneakers and tracksuits. This week, the group’s MCs — Joseph Simmons, now known as Rev. Run, and Darryl McDaniels, known as DMC — attended the RUN-DMC Pop-Up Celebration presented by Adidas Originals, which paid homage to the group’s success and relationship with the brand.

“Adidas Originals is intricately woven into the fabric of Hip Hop culture,” Adidas NAM President Rupert Campbell said in a statement. “As a brand that embodies authentic creativity, we are so proud that we brought the Superstar to RUN-DMC, and they brought it to the world.”

The Adidas Originals + RUN-DMC Pop-Up in New York City ends August 12.

Winnie Harlow takes us inside her glamorous L.A. Home

Winnie Harlow takes AD inside her glamorous L.A. Home (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

When model Winnie Harlow wanted more space during the pandemic, she went to Los Angeles, and before long she decided to put down roots and purchase her first home in the city. Now she’s giving Architectural Digest a peek at her minimalist yet glamorous domain. Her mostly white and black space makes use of pops of gold, yellow and statement pieces, and even features a glam room complete with a wall of magazine covers starring Harlow. The high glamour is kept up through vintage pieces from the 1970s.

“I feel like a lot of people would misunderstand my sense of glamour,” Harlow told the interior design publication. “My house should have a calm energy, but I want a sense of glamour as well.”

Fenty Beauty debuts the Eaze Blur + Smooth Tint Stick

Fenty Beauty drops the Eaze Blur + Smooth Tint Stick at Sephora (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

Looking for a low-hassle, lightweight foundation? Fenty Beauty has your back — and your face.

On Friday, Fenty Beauty dropped the new Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick in 25 shades of its light coverage and long-wear formula, created to effortlessly melt against the skin for a “second-skin” natural finish. As the name dictates, the product is also easy to use — in fact, the description says it’s so easy, “you can’t f it up!” All that’s required is twisting the fully recyclable tool up and applying the formula with your fingers, which will start off sheer but is buildable for more coverage.

The product, available at Fenty Beauty and Sephora for $35, is fully recyclable and humidity and water-resistant.

Set the vibes with FRESH by Houston White™ at Target

FRESH by Houston White is available at Target (Photo courtesy of Target)

Houston White and Target joined forces again to help shoppers elevate their self-care routine. The barber, designer and business leader designed FRESH by Houston White™, a collection of “high-vibes” products formulated for people of all races, genders and hair types.

“Fresh by Houston White™ provides a shared experience of being able to use effective products regardless of cultural differences,” White said in a statement. “Fresh by Houston White™ desegregates hair and skin care and finds balance through the ingredients and product formulas to meet the needs of everyone in varying hair textures and skin types.”

Featuring 11 skin, hair and body care products, FRESH by Houston White™ uses fresh ingredients like Matcha tea, lavender, soothing aloe oil and more to solve consumers’ skin and hair needs. In addition to its vibrant packaging, each product comes with a QR code and icons that link to a playlist of recommended frequencies to listen to while using that specific product.

The collection lists for between $9 and $12 at target.com.

Naomi Campbell is “proud” of her involvement in Victoria’s Secret’s upcoming “World Tour”

Naomi Campbell talks motherhood and involvement in Victoria’s Secret’s upcoming “World Tour” (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard)

Naomi Campbell has a lot to be excited about this September.

The 53-year-old supermodel is still on cloud nine after welcoming her second child, a baby boy, in June, and now co-stars on the cover of Vogue’s September issue alongside fellow supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Cindy Turlington. She’s also excited about upcoming projects with Victoria’s Secret.

Campbell stars in the lingerie retailer’s upcoming campaign for “The Icon” bra collection alongside model and protégé Adut Akech, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and Paloma Elsesser, and fellow VS “icons” Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Gisele Bündchen.

“They are all icons, and all have great bodies of work,” she told Vogue of the campaign’s launch. “It was great to be again with Gisele and work alongside her.”

Campbell will also appear in VS’s upcoming “World Tour,” which will drop as a documentary-style film on Prime Video on September 26. Telling Vogue she hoped to “uplift young creatives” through her involvement, Campbell lauded VS for “listening to what the young people around the world want.”

She added, “I’m very proud of this whole experience because it wasn’t just me modeling for Victoria’s Secret — it was a collaboration of everyone’s efforts and incorporating young creatives that would never get this platform or this opportunity.”

Alain LaFontant, former Sean John exec “instrumental” in building the brand, dies at 50

Remembering Alain LaFontant, former Sean John executive. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Alain LaFontant, a former Sean John executive who was fundamental to the brand’s early success, has died at age 50.

LaFontant’s wife, Stacy, said he died at his home in New Jersey on August 1, according to Women’s Wear Daily. A cause of death was not given.

“My husband was a calming force who impacted so many people,” she told the outlet. “He was an incredible human and everyone loved him so much.”

Born to Haitian immigrants who immigrated to the United States, LaFontant was most recently senior vice president of CAA Brand Management. In the early 2000s, he spent seven years as president of Rocawear Women’s before jumping ship to join Combs Enterprises as vice president of brand management and licensing at Sean John. He spent the bulk of his career at the company, including stints as vice president of men’s sales and vice president of the Sean John brand. He is credited with fostering talent, including former Sean John designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne who would go on to launch the Public School label. LaFontant departed from the brand in 2022.

In an interview with Gloria Hartley, professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology, LaFontant explained his early attraction to hip-hop culture through fashion, saying: “Like many young men and women of my generation, it wasn’t just the music but the lifestyle, clothing, culture and entrepreneurs that rose from the culture that captured me,” WWD reported.

LaFontant is survived by his wife, Stacy, of 19 years; sons Tavier, 27, Julian, 15, Max, 10; daughter Alana, 7; and his parents, Josée and Anthony LaFontant.

