Tax-free holidays offer big savings on back-to-school shopping

Shop smart this back-to-school season with the help of tax-free holidays. Here's everything you need to know about participating states.

As the summer draws to a close, a familiar buzz of excitement fills the air as parents and students gear up for the annual back-to-school shopping frenzy. Amidst the flurry of new backpacks, fresh stationery, and trendy school attire, one strategy stands out as a secret weapon for cost-conscious shoppers: tax-free holidays.

Designed to provide financial relief to families during the bustling back-to-school season, these limited-time events offer a golden opportunity to save big on essential supplies without the burden of sales tax. This year, the Federation of Tax Administrators reports 17 states across the nation will be participating in the sales tax holiday. Compared to last year, the list of participating states decreased as Virginia and Illinois opted out for 2023. Although inflation rates have dropped significantly, cooling down to 3% compared to the 9.1% reported in June 2022, back-to-school shopping can still be costly for families.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports families can expect to spend “an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year, approximately $25 more than last year’s record of $864.35.” In addition to the cost of clothes, shoes, and other traditional school supplies, the demand for electronic devices and accessories plays a role in this year’s increased budget, according to the NRF. With that in mind, you may have a few questions about how to leverage tax-free days.

How can sales tax holidays help alleviate back-to-school costs?

The sales tax holiday, often called a “tax-free weekend,” refers to a specific timeframe when numerous states temporarily waive sales tax on select items. Usually limited to just one weekend, some states offer sales tax exemption for extended periods. During these times, the tax exemption eligibility of purchases is typically governed by specific criteria, including product type and price, which varies by state.

Do they actually save me money?

Ultimately, yes. Depending on the state, sales tax can range between 4% to 7%. The tax exemption on high-ticket items like electronics can be beneficial. However, families should rely on more than tax-free weekends to save money when back-to-school shopping. Before confirming a purchase, comparison shopping at various retailers is a good practice, as stores will be offering different deals and discounts leading up to the school year.

When is my state’s tax-free holiday?

Though tax-free weekend has already occurred in some states like Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee, there is still a chance to save money in the following states:

Sales tax will be removed from:

Clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less per item

Clothing accessory or equipment priced at $50 or less per item

School supplies

Electronic devices, school art supplies, school instructional materials

Sales tax will be removed from:

Non-athletic clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less per item

Florida: July 24–Aug. 6

Sales tax will be removed from:

Clothing, footwear priced at $100 or less per item

Select school supplies priced at $50 or less per item

Learning aids priced at $30 or less per item

Personal computers and select computer-related accessories priced at $1,500 or less per item

Sales tax will be removed from:

Clothing, footwear priced at $100 or less per item

Sales tax will be removed from:

Clothing, footwear priced at $100 or less per item

The first $40 spent on backpacks and bookbags

Sales tax will be removed from:

Retail items priced at $2,500 or less per item

Clothing items priced at $175 or less per item

Sales tax will be removed from:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per item

School supplies not exceeding $50 per purchase

Computer software priced at $350 or less per item

Personal computers priced at $1,500 or less

Computer peripheral devices like keyboards, printers, monitors priced at $1,500 or less

Graphing calculators priced at $150 or less

Sales tax will be removed from:

Computers less than $3,000

School supplies and art supplies

School computer supplies priced at less than $1,000

School instructional materials

Sport or recreational equipment sold to individual purchasers for non-business use

Sales tax will be removed from:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per item

General school supplies under $30 each

Desktop, laptop and notebook computers priced at $1,000 or less

Computer accessories priced at $500 or less

Sales tax will be removed from:

Clothing priced at $75 or less per item

School supplies and instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item

Sales tax will be removed from:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per item

Sales tax will be removed from:

Computers and printers

School supplies

Clothing and accessories, shoes

Select bed and bath items

Sales tax will be removed from:

Clothing footwear, school supplies, and backpacks priced at $100 or less per item

Sales tax will be removed from:

Clothing priced at $125 or less per item

Laptops and tablets priced at $500 or less per item

School supplies priced at $50 or less per item

School teaching materials priced at $20 or less per item

Sports equipment priced at $150 or less per item

