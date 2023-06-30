Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes her second child, a son

The model announced the birth of her son while reminding the world it’s never too late to become a parent.

Naomi Campbell is officially a “#mumoftwo.”

The supermodel, recently spotted sitting front row during Pharrell’s Paris Fashion Week debut for Louis Vuitton Menswear, surprised her Instagram followers on Thursday with the announcement that she has welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨”

The post featured a snapshot of Campbell holding her son with her 2-year-old daughter reaching into the frame to hold both of their hands.

“It’s never too late to become a mother,” Campbell added, a message she has been sharing since her daughter’s birth of in 2021. When Campbell covered British Vogue in March of 2022 with her daughter, she encouraged her older friends not to count out having children.

“I’m telling them all, do it,” she said. “Don’t hesitate!”

Campbell has yet to confirm how she welcomed her first child at age 50. When asked by Vogue, she said she’s saving those details for her memoir. However, she did clarify, “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”

Campbell has kept most of her motherhood journey to date out of the public eye (including the name of her eldest child). Nevertheless, in the profile, she opened up about what being a mom has been like so far, saying she was most surprised by how selfless she has become since becoming a mother — her daughter comes first.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine,” she told the outlet. “I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

Campbell joins several other celebrities who have embarked on motherhood in their 40s and beyond. Fellow supermodel Iman gave birth to her second child at age 45; Janet Jackson gave birth to her son at age 50; Halle Berry gave birth to both of her children well into her 40s, and Da Brat announced her pregnancy in February at age 48.

