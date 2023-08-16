Jay-Z-themed library cards spike in popularity

The collectible library cards come from a collaboration between the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City and Roc Nation in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Through the help of Jay-Z, the Brooklyn Public Library is seeing a surge in popularity. In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, BPL and Roc Nation have come together to create 13 limited-edition library cards, all featuring artwork from the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s various albums.

CNN reports the initiative has been a huge success for the library system since it kicked off this month, a collaboration that has resulted in 14,000 new library accounts so far.

The cards themselves are specifically tied to a multimedia Jay-Z exhibit titled “The Book of HOV” at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch, journeying through the Brooklyn-native, MC-mogul’s career.

Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in October 2021. In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Brooklyn Public Library and Roc Nation have come together to create 13 limited-edition library cards, all featuring artwork from the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s various albums. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The exhibit, which opened in July, includes thousands of his archived objects like “original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions.” According to the official “Book of HOV” website, the goal of the exhibit is to “provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person, and a consequential philanthropist who has never forgotten the lessons he learned on the road to success. And the borough where his journey began.”

The special limited-edition library cards are available for free for New York State residents, and they are available at various branches throughout Brooklyn. While residents are encouraged to collect as many of the 13 cards as they want, “only one will be activated to a Brooklyn Public library account to check out resources.”

For more on the collectible items, head to the official Brooklyn Public Library site here.

Linda E. Johnson, its president and CEO, told CNN: “The community’s enthusiastic response to this exhibition is a testament to Jay-Z’s immense impact.”

