Beyoncé asks ‘Renaissance’ tour attendees to wear silver during Virgo season

The Grammy Award-winning singer is currently on a record-breaking world tour in support of her critically acclaimed seventh studio album, "Renaissance."

Beyoncé fans, get your silver ready! The “Break My Soul” singer shared a birthday wish to her social media this week, asking attendees of the “Renaissance” world tour to wear silver throughout Virgo season, which has begun, as of today.

The Grammy Award-winning performer shared a picture of a shimmering silver cowboy hat to her Instagram Story, with text that began saying, “Virgo season is upon us,” as People reported.

Beyoncé, shown accepting the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album trophy for “Renaissance” during the 65th Grammy Awards in February, is asking attendees of her “Renaissance” world tour to wear silver throughout Virgo season. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” she shared.

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy.” her post read. “Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!”

Beyoncé then signed off with: “Your B at RWT.”

Like her album of the same name, the “Renaissance” tour is a celebration of dance music, specifically the contributions of Black LGBTQ+ pioneers in disco, house and club scenes. The globally renowned performer currently has 15 concerts left, including a show in Inglewood, California, on her birthday, Monday, Sept. 4, before wrapping up in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

While no news has been made of a second leg, Beyoncé’s tour has already been a massive success for the multi-hyphenate star, with it already breaking the record as the highest-grossing tour for a Black female artist, according to Vibe.

Her “Renaissance” outing is also on-pace to outsell another major world tour happening this year: Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour, as theGrio previously reported.

