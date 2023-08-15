Beyoncé shouts out Lizzo during concert amid lawsuit

Beyoncé declares, "I love you, Lizzo," during a Monday performance of "Break My Soul" at her Atlanta show as her embattled fellow singer faces a lawsuit from former dancers.

Superstar Beyoncé showed support for Lizzo onstage during a concert this week in Atlanta. She shouted out the fellow singer and flutist amid controversy Lizzo now faces stemming from a lawsuit filed by some former dancers.

The 32-time Grammy Award winner called out the four-time trophy recipient while performing “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” at a performance Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Beyoncé name-checks many famous women musicians during the remix, and cried, “Lizzo. I love you, Lizzo!” in that segment in front of her ATL audience.

Beyoncé’s exclamation of love and support for Lizzo comes after the “About Damn Time” hitmaker became the target of a recent lawsuit from three former background dancers. Following the suit’s announcement, Beyoncé replaced Lizzo’s name from the “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” with that of Erykah Badu during her performance on Aug. 1 in Massachusetts.

The pop star’s ex-dancers — named Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — accuse Lizzo of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and fat-shaming between 2021 and 2023. They claimed that she allegedly pressured them to touch nude performers at an Amsterdam strip club and also allege that Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, simulated oral sex and shared lewd fantasies around them.

The lawsuit also accuses Lizzo of criticizing their weight following a South by Southwest music festival performance.

Lizzo has denied the allegations.

“My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Lizzo took particular umbrage with accusations of fat-shaming.

“I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis, and I would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight,” she maintained. “I am hurt, but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this.”

