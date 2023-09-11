High stakes for Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe at the US Open

Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton faced each other last week in the quarterfinal match at the 2023 US Open.

Loading the player...

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe faced each other in the quarterfinal match at the 2023 US. Open on Sept. 5. Tenth seed Tiafoe and up-and-coming challenger Shelton finished the day on the court at the monumental Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for a shot at the semifinals. The two rising stars have been making waves over the last couple of years. Tiafoe and Shelton represented more than American tennis yesterday when they stepped into the stadium. They inspired the next generation of Black tennis players.

