Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top Black family films?

Cue the "Family Reunion" music. Let's talk about the top movies representing Black families.

Loading the player...

Black storytelling in cinema isn’t only centered on violence and trauma. There are movies that bring a positive outlook to Black family dynamics. Examples range from the “Black Panther” movies to throwback delights such as “Good Burger.” These are feel-good films that portray Black joy, Black love, and Black hope. Listen in as theGrio hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma share their top Black family films.

