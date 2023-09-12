Celebrity hairstylist pens new book for natural hair care

Hairstylist Johnny Wright has a new book dedicated to taking care of natural and curly hair.

Johnny Wright is credited with creating some of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s most iconic looks. Now, stylist Johnny Wright is sharing some secrets with the masses.

Wright believes that a woman’s hair is her crowning glory. That may be why he has been tapped by some of the biggest celebrities when it comes to hair care.

His new book, “Natural and Curly Hair for Dummies” is a guide to help women with natural hair navigate coily textures. The book also discusses whether natural hairstyles have become more acceptable in the corporate world.

Wright hopes it will be a guide for women struggling with transitioning from relaxed hair.

His work can also be seen on celebrities like Tamron Hall, Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Cross, and Angela Rye.

