‘Crossroads’ returns to theaters, allows Shonda Rhimes, Zoe Saldana fans to revisit their early work

The 2002 film hit theaters this fall to coincide with memoir from Britney Spears.

“Crossroads” fans, rejoice! The beloved 2002 film from Shonda Rhimes is returning to theaters this fall, giving fans another chance to watch Britney Spears, Zoe Saldaña and Taryn Manning on-screen.

Shonda Rhimes speaks onstage during the BAFTA Honours Shonda Rhimes Presented By Netflix, Delta Air Lines, And Virgin Atlantic at the Midnight Theatre & Hidden Leaf Restaurant on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for BAFTA)

The film will play in theaters on Oct. 23 and 25, and will serve as part of a major fan event from Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records, per Variety. The flick’s release coincides with Spears’ highly anticipated memoir, “The Woman in Me,” that becomes available on Oct. 24.

The film, which has maintained a loyal fanbase since it premiered more than 20 years ago, was penned by Shonda Rhimes long before she launched her media empire “Shondaland.” The media mogul subsequently created massive hit shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” and produced some of the most recent streaming hits including “Bridgerton” and “Inventing Anna.”

“Crossroads” centers around three childhood friends (played by Spears, Saldana and Manning), who take a cross-country road trip after eight years apart and recover their friendship along the way. The film, directed by Tamra Davis, premiered in 2002 to negative reviews. But it achieved box office success grossing $61 million globally.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Davis spoke of her recent of the film, saying she was “enthralled” the whole time. “…Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters,” Davis said. “We had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame.”

