Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph on the SAG-AFTRA protests

The Emmy Award-winning star tells theGrio's April Ryan that she met with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass about the ongoing strike.

Actress and SAG-AFTRA national board member Sheryl Lee Ralph tells theGrio that she met with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is ready to help end the actors and writers strike that is impacting the city economically. Ralph represents 80,000 SAG-AFTRA members in L.A. alone.

The Emmy Award-winning star said she will use the mayor as her secret weapon when needed, but she is also calling on the governor and the California legislature to create a law that would allow those striking to receive unemployment benefits.