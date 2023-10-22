Gael Monfils wins Nordic Open for 12th ATP Tour title and first in nearly two years

At 37, Monfils was the oldest finalist in the tournament’s history

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Gael Monfils won his 12th ATP Tour title — and his first in almost two years — by beating qualifier Pavel Kotov in three sets in the Nordic Open final in Stockholm on Sunday.

France’s Gael Monfils in action against Russia’s Pavel Kotov during the men’s singles final at the ATP Nordic Open tennis tournament in the Royal Tennis Hall, in Stockholm, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)

Monfils rallied to triumph 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 and claim a second title at the event, which he also won in 2011.

At 37, the French player was the oldest finalist in the tournament’s history.

The No. 109-ranked Kotov came through two rounds of qualifying and four more in the tournament proper to reach the final, losing just one set along the way.

Monfils’ last title came in Adelaide in January 2022.

