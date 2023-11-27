Red carpet recap: On the ‘Renaissance’ premiere red carpet, the party was just getting started

Continuing the landmark tour's silver theme, the Beverly Hills premiere of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" was a sparkling affair.

The “Renaissance” continues — and the party is just beginning. That was the energy at the world premiere of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” in Beverly Hills on Nov. 25.

Beyoncé debuted a surprisingly icy new look for the premiere, wearing a strapless silver chainmail dress by Versace and sleek, Donatella-like white-blonde tresses. Some online commenters were jarred by the multi-platinum artist’s transformation, critiquing the megastar’s pale and shimmery look as too Eurocentric. However, as longtime stylist Shiona Turini indicated, the custom gown and styling were intended to evoke the artist’s hit song “Alien Superstar.”

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Bey wasn’t alone in going platinum for the occasion; “image architect” Law Roach donned a cropped blonde wig for the premiere’s silver-spangled step-and-repeat. Consistent with the event’s predominately silver, black palette, Kelly Rowland also wore a strong silvery silhouette, wearing a cone-bra cocktail dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. Fellow Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams brought the drama in a sculptural black gown by recent “Project Runway All-Stars” winner Bishme Cromartie, while former members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson gave their own renditions of dark glamour in dramatic looks by Rick Owens and Temraza, respectively.

Other standouts included Lupita Nyong’o in an oversized silver-sequined blazer, Precious Lee in glittery fringe by House of Cyndarella, Marsai Martin, grown up and glamorous in a black hooded gown (one of the evening’s trends) with a sheer corseted inlay, and Gabrielle Union in a black halterneck gown with a jeweled velvet skirt by Cong Tri.

“The theme is opulence,” wrote Union on Instagram. Who understood the assignment? Check out our gallery below.

Tina Knowles and Tyler Perry Tina Knowles and Tyler Perry attend the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood) Lupita Nyong'o Lupita Nyong’o attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood) Shaun Ross Shaun Ross attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Gabrielle Union-Wade Gabrielle Union-Wade attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Lori Harvey Lori Harvey attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Michelle Williams Michelle Williams attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) LeToya Luckett LeToya Luckett attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) LaTavia Roberson LaTavia Roberson attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant (Left to right) Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Marsai Martin Marsai Martin attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Kendrick Sampson Kendrick Sampson attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Winnie Harlow Winnie Harlow attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) DDG and Halle Bailey (Left to right) DDG and Halle Bailey attend the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Chloe Bailey Chloe Bailey attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Bianca Lawson Bianca Lawson attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Tia Mowry Tia Mowry attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Law Roach Law Roach attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Laverne Cox Laverne Cox attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Dixson Dixson attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Snoh Aalegra Snoh Aalegra attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Robin Thede Robin Thede attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Bozoma Saint John Bozoma Saint John attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Kevin Aviance Kevin Aviance attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Lena Waithe Lena Waithe attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Normani Normani attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker (Left to right) Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker attend the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Lizzo Lizzo attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Andra Day Andra Day attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Victoria Monét Victoria Monét attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Kalen Allen Kalen Allen attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Coco Jones Coco Jones attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Michael Eric Dyson Michael Eric Dyson attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts (Left to right) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Scott Evans Scott Evans attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Jeremy Pope Jeremy Pope attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Ts Madison Ts Madison attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete and family (2nd left to right) Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete and family attend the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Shangela Shangela attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Simone Joy Jones, Coco Jones, Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry (Left to right) Simone Joy Jones, Coco Jones, Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry attend the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Zach Campbell Zach Campbell attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Trell Thomas Trell Thomas attends the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood) Tina Knowles and Tyler Perry Tina Knowles and Tyler Perry attend the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood)

