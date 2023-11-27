Red carpet recap: On the ‘Renaissance’ premiere red carpet, the party was just getting started

Bey wasn’t alone in going platinum for the occasion; “image architect” Law Roach donned a cropped blonde wig for the premiere’s silver-spangled step-and-repeat. Consistent with the event’s predominately silver, black palette, Kelly Rowland also wore a strong silvery silhouette, wearing a cone-bra cocktail dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. Fellow Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams brought the drama in a sculptural black gown by recent “Project Runway All-Stars” winner Bishme Cromartie, while former members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson gave their own renditions of dark glamour in dramatic looks by Rick Owens and Temraza, respectively.
Other standouts included Lupita Nyong’o in an oversized silver-sequined blazer, Precious Lee in glittery fringe by House of Cyndarella, Marsai Martin, grown up and glamorous in a black hooded gown (one of the evening’s trends) with a sheer corseted inlay, and Gabrielle Union in a black halterneck gown with a jeweled velvet skirt by Cong Tri.
Tina Knowles and Tyler Perry attend the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage for Parkwood)
Lupita Nyong'o
Shaun Ross
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Lori Harvey
Kelly Rowland
Michelle Williams
LeToya Luckett
LaTavia Roberson
Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Marsai Martin
Kendrick Sampson
Winnie Harlow
Janelle Monáe
DDG and Halle Bailey
Chloe Bailey
Bianca Lawson
Tia Mowry
Law Roach
Laverne Cox
Dixson
Snoh Aalegra
Robin Thede
Bozoma Saint John
Kevin Aviance
Lena Waithe
Normani
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker
Lizzo
Andra Day
Victoria Monét
Kalen Allen
Coco Jones
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Michael Eric Dyson
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts
Scott Evans
Jeremy Pope
Ts Madison
Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete and family
Shangela
Simone Joy Jones, Coco Jones, Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry
Zach Campbell
Trell Thomas
Tina Knowles and Tyler Perry
