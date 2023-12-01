WATCH: Blair Underwood to be honored for advocacy against AIDS

Underwood, an actor and activist, is being recognized for his work beyond the screen. .

When actor Blair Underwood is not giving us our favorite films on screen, he is dedicated to making a difference in the world.

That is why the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s World AIDS Day Concert is presenting Underwood with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He joins “TheGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” show to talk about his advocacy and his outstanding career, which has spanned nearly four decades!

Learn more about Blair Underwood from the clip above