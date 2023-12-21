Watch: Should Black people migrate back to the South?

During the Great Migration, about 6 million Black people left the South for cities in the North and West. Based on the book “The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto,” the Max documentary “South to Black Power” advocates for a “reverse Great Migration,” calling for African Americans to move to the South to gain greater political power and to reclaim the land and culture that has been left behind. New York Times columnist and best-selling author Charles M. Blow stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to discuss the documentary.

