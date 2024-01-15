Watch: MLK NOW celebration sets the stage for Black Excellence

The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy are a constant reminder that the fight for equality and justice for Black people is ongoing. MLK NOW is a community-driven event that focuses on King’s messaging of supporting Black people and their business in the United States and celebrates the rich history of Black Americans. Every year the event gives the Black community a renewed sense of purpose and inspires them to advance the legacy of love, equality and justice for generations to come.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.