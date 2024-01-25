Six nuns and two other people kidnapped in Haiti have been released, archbishop says

This latest high-profile kidnapping prompted religious leaders to issue a scathing letter criticizing the government for its inaction toward Haiti’s surge in gang-related violence.

Jan 25, 2024

Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti last week along with two other people have been released, the archbishop of Port-au-Prince told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The group was released late Wednesday, and everyone is in good condition, said Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor.

Two of six Catholic nuns who were kidnapped by gangs drive to a hospital the day after being released in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti last week along with two other people have been released, according to the archbishop of Port-au-Prince. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

“Thanks to God for helping us,” he said.

He declined to say whether a ransom was paid or to provide other details, including who was responsible. This latest high-profile kidnapping prompted religious leaders to issue a scathing letter criticizing the government for its inaction toward Haiti’s surge in gang-related violence.

