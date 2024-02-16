Watch: White House says Biden has no issue drinking water during East Palestine visit

P

resident Joe Biden is traveling to East Palestine, Ohio, a year after a freight train carrying hazardous materials was derailed in a freak accident that left the town’s local water contaminated. Biden will tout his administration’s efforts to hold Norfolk Southern responsible for the environmental hazard. The president’s trip also sees him venturing into Republican territory as he crisscrosses around the country to sway votes for reelection in November. Ahead of the trip, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the Grio that Biden had “no concerns about drinking the water” in the town following the town’s exposure to chemicals and hazardous waste. Jean-Pierre reminded that EPA Administrator Michael Regan drank the water during an earlier visit where he said, “I’m proud of East Palestine, a community that has embodied resilience, hope, and progress.” TheGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and senior White House correspondent April D. Ryan reports.

