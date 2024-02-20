Watch: Pat McGrath is the Mother of Makeup:

Pat McGrath is the daughter of a dressmaker and a first-generation immigrant. It was McGrath’s mother who taught her how to use makeup. During a time when makeup for darker-skinned women was harder to come by, McGrath recalls her mother mixing the pigments for her own makeup, a memory that would heavily influence her work. In 2015 she founded her own cosmetic brand, Pat McGrath Labs. In 2019 the valuation of the company exceeded $1 billion, making her the Mother of Makeup.

