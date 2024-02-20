Watch: Twinkie Clark is truly gospel’s vanguard

Twinkie Clark was four years old when she learned to play the piano and 12 when she learned the organ. By 13, she made her recording debut and began touring nationally alongside her sisters Karen Clark, Jacky Clark, Denise Clark and Dorinda Clark. Together, they are known as the Clark Sisters.

To this day the Clark Sisters stand as the most decorated gospel group with seven Grammy nominations to date and two Grammy wins for Best Gospel Performance and Best Traditional Gospel Album. Artists, including Xscape, Aaliyah, Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have sampled the singer’s music.

