Watch: New film tells the story of criminal justice advocate Kemba Smith

Kemba Smith, a student at Hampton University, received a nearly 25-year prison sentence in 1994 for the drug dealing crimes of her boyfriend. She gave birth to her son while incarcerated and after serving six and a half years, she received presidential clemency from President Bill Clinton. Decades later, a film is finally telling the story of Smith. The film’s director, Kelley Kali, and advocate, survivor, and author Kemba Smith join “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” to talk about the journey it took to get this story on screen. “Kemba” premieres Feb. 22 on BET+.

