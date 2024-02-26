Watch: Donyale Luna forever redefined fashion

Donyale Luna was born Peggy Ann Freeman.

At 19 she would leave home and move to New York where she caught the eye of legendary fashion photographer Richard Avedon and created iconic images. In 1965, in the middle of the civil rights movement, Luna would grace Harper’s Bazaar in a spread that would unleash a storm of backlash that would cost the magazine subscribers and advertisers.

Luna made history when a photo of her taken by David Bailey graced the cover of the March 1966 issue of Vogue magazine – the first time the publication would feature a Black model.

