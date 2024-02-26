Watch: TheGrio Presents: ‘Now And Then’, a film by Adrian Burrell
Enjoy the premiere of "Now and Then," theGrio’s first edition to the newest Emerging Filmmaker Fellowship."
The first recipient of theGrio’s Emerging Filmmaker Fellowship is Adrian Burrell, director of the captivating short film “Now and Then.”
The film chronicles the reflections of sharecroppers across the Mississippi Delta, offering a poignant exploration of their history of working on plantations during the era when cotton was king.
