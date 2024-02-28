Watch: White House says it’s listening to concerns about Israel war in Gaza

During a White House press briefing, theGrio asked National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby about the Biden administration’s listening sessions with grassroots communities, particularly Arab and Muslim populations, as tension and outrage continue amid Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Kirby acknowledged that the White House is listening to these communities. However, the question is whether they are acting on any of the suggestions to quell some of the community’s concerns over the war that has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians.

