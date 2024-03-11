Watch: Oscars red carpet with Cord Jefferson
Oscar winner Cord Jefferson discusses his journalism career and being a Black man in Hollywood.
Cord Jefferson is an accomplished television writer and producer known for his work on shows like “Watchmen” and “Succession.” On Sunday night at the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony, Jefferson won his first Oscar, for his adaption of “American Fiction.” We caught up with the writer/director on the red carpet to discuss his journey to directing his first movie.
Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE