Watch: Diversifying Your Investments | Life Hacks

Smart investments can help you grow your business or personal income expeditiously. By owning multiple assets that perform in various ways, you can minimize the overall risk of your portfolio, and if one investment doesn’t do well, it wont hurt your overall gain.

Noir Capital Founder and CEO Rogel Spencer stops by “Life Hacks” to discuss how diversifying your investments can improve your long-term returns and increase your initial results. He also explains the importance of diversification and how it will allow you to open new streams for businesses that gives you the opportunity to explore different industries.

