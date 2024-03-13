Watch: Toastymarshmellow is always her full Blerdy self

Toastymarshmellow is a gamer, anime enthusiast, and Nerdstyle content creator. Their passion for gaming has led them to create safe and intimate spaces for Black and brown nerds (“Blerds”) worldwide. Toasty sits down with theGrio to discuss their motivations and what the future looks like for Black folks in gaming and anime.

