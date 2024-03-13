White House commits $333 million to address political and humanitarian turmoil in Haiti

The White House has announced “$300 million for the multinational support mission” to address recent unrest in Haiti and an additional $33 million targeted specifically for humanitarian assistance, said Jake Sullivan, national security adviser of the United States. Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned from office, and gangs have pushed for a role in forming the new government.

This week, leaders from the Caribbean and Kenya met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jamaica. “What we are driving toward is a transitional council that can pave the way to elections and the restoration of calm on the streets of Haiti,” Sullivan said of the United States’ aspirations for Haiti. During the White House press briefing room, Sullivan acknowledged a hope for a “new government that can come in alongside this multinational security support mission, enable security and then build from there.”

