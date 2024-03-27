Watch: Back pain | TheGrio Asks

Back pain is very common according to Dr. Clifford Voigt, orthopaedic surgeon at One Brooklyn Health. “About 50 to 80% of the population has back pain in their lifetime,” says Voigt. In an interview for theGrio Asks, Voigt shares common causes of back pain, when you should seek professional help, and ways to minimize the pain.

Check out the full video.

