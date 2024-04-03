Watch: Veneers | New Money

Having a confident smile is particularly important for self-esteem and social interactions. Just ask dental patient Carletta Cole, who came to understand how veneers could make a significant difference.

Veneers are thin layers of material placed over damaged teeth to improve their appearance. Whether in corporate environments, customer-facing roles, or any other professional context, having a well-maintained grin can contribute to one’s overall image and confidence, potentially leading to greater opportunities and success.

Dr. Trevor Thomas of Modern Dentistry and Orthodontics explains how veneers can help individuals achieve a brighter, more uniform smile.

