Watch: Gov. Wes Moore decries ‘foolish’ DEI criticism over Baltimore bridge collapse

President Joe Biden and Maryland Governor Wes Moore will be touring the wreckage area of the deadly Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on Friday. In the lead-up to the presidential tour of the downed bridge, Moore spoke with theGrio about the president’s financial pledge to rebuild the bridge and pushback from Republicans. Governor Moore also discussed the need to ensure minority businesses receive a better share of government contracts to rebuild the bridge. Moore also notably addressed the negative comments from Republicans, who suggested that DEI somehow played a role in the bridge collapse. Watch the entire conversation with Gov. Wes Moore below.