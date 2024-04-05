Watch: Study finds racial disparities in HIV medication use

TheGrio's Marc Lamont Hill talks with Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell about the finding among the at-risk population.

Apr 5, 2024

Advances in medicine have allowed the creation of highly effective HIV-prevention drugs. PrEP, for example, has a 99% prevention rate against the virus through contact. As good as the numbers sound, a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found major usage disparities among those at risk. The study found that among the at-risk population, just 13 percent of Black people were using the medication compared with 94 percent of white patients and 15 percent of women. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, an urgent care medical director, joined Marc Lamont Hill to talk about the lack of understanding and access to the drug.

Study finds racial disparities in HIV medication use

Learn more about HIV Prep from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.

