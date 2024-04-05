Watch: Study finds racial disparities in HIV medication use

Advances in medicine have allowed the creation of highly effective HIV-prevention drugs. PrEP, for example, has a 99% prevention rate against the virus through contact. As good as the numbers sound, a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found major usage disparities among those at risk. The study found that among the at-risk population, just 13 percent of Black people were using the medication compared with 94 percent of white patients and 15 percent of women. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, an urgent care medical director, joined Marc Lamont Hill to talk about the lack of understanding and access to the drug.

