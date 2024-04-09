Watch: 5 tips for healthy eating | Life Hacks

Eating healthy can be difficult, especially if you enjoy sweets. Brittney Johnson, an award-winning journalist who is co-anchor of NBC 5 News in Dallas-Fort Worth, shares tips for healthy eating. Johnson explains that the consumption of sugary beverages, snacks, and processed foods can contribute to weight gain and various health issues. When buying packaged foods, read the nutrition labels and ingredients list, she advises, and look for products with minimal additives and low levels of added sugars, sodium, and unhealthy fats. Johnson also says pay attention to your body’s hunger and fullness cues: Eat when you’re hungry and stop when you’re satisfied. Remember, maintaining a healthy diet is not about deprivation or strict rules but rather about making choices that nourish your body and support your overall well-being.