Watch: ‘A Different World’ cast talks student loans during White House visit | The Hill with April Ryan

On this week’s edition of theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan updates theGrio on the Biden-Harris administration’s proposed funding for Haiti amid its civil unrest. Meanwhile, independent presidential candidate Cornel West has named a vice presidential running mate with ties to Black Lives Matter. Steve Benjamin, White House director of public engagement, sits down with Ryan to discuss President Biden’s “Plan B” for student loan debt relief. “The Hill” also catches up with the cast of “A Different World” who also weighed in on the topic of student debt. Watch the entire episode below!