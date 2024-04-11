Watch: Benefits of assisted stretching | Life Hacks

Stretching is very important for your body and mobility. It’s something you can do in the comfort of your home and on your own, but have you considered assisted stretching? Estina Capers, a licensed massage therapist and owner of EC Hands4Health Inc., discusses what inspired her interest in sports stretching and the benefits of assisted stretching for theGrio’s Life Hacks series.

Check out more of theGrio’s Life Hacks here.