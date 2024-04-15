Watch: CultureCon comes to HBCU students
CultureCon makes its return to Atlanta, but this year, it’s in the form of an exclusive visit to Clark Atlanta University in its new ‘On Campus’ series.
CultureCon makes a new first in its series. This year, in its return to Atlanta, CultureCon marks its first iteration of ‘CultureCon On Campus’ at Clark Atlanta University. The day was packed with a job fair, food, and panels conducted by experts on topics such as networking and finances.
