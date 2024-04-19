Watch: Mental struggles new moms face | UNHEARD

In this episode of “Unheard,” theGrio is exploring mental challenges women face after giving birth.

Listen in as three women share their journeys in motherhood. Miami native Nicky Dawkins is a doula who helps other mothers bring life into the world. She opens up about a traumatic experience during one of her pregnancies that left her with prenatal depression and anxiety. Licensed clinical social worker Nadine Leveille discusses how her birthing experience inspired her work in maternal mental health. Then, there’s Nykeba Sonubi, who is cultivating a healthy community of mothers through Black Moms Miami.

