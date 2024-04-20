Black in Style: Black Hollywood eased on down to Broadway for ‘The Wiz’ revival premiere

After 40 years, the highly anticipated revival of the musical “The Wiz,” the much-beloved, soulful Black adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz,” has opened on Broadway.

The show premiered on Wednesday at New York City’s Marquis Theatre, and many of the stars in attendance clearly wanted “to be seen green.” From Common to MC Lyte to Tamron Hall, several major players in Black Hollywood and beyond eased on down the “yellow brick” carpet, many of them in their best green attire.

Among the notable faces were Amber Ruffin, who arrived in a full-length green wrap dress; Sherri Shepherd, who dazzled in a sparkly green jumpsuit; and the revival’s co-producer, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Kandi Burruss, who also donned a green jumpsuit for the occasion.

Several of the show’s stars arrived in ensembles that evoked their onstage personas. While singer Deborah Cox, who plays Glinda, arrived in a sheer silver gown with metallic embellishments, Wayne Brady, who plays none other than The Wiz himself, arrived with a dramatic green fur coat draped over his black suit.

Speaking to Playbill magazine from the carpet, Cox shared that she was eager to accept a role in the revival, explaining, “I really wanted to be part of a legacy.”

She further explained how Glinda’s show-stopping Act II ballad “Believe in Yourself,” first made famous by Lena Horne in the 1978 film, has impacted her over the years. “[It’s] the mantra that I’ve had to sing for myself for my whole life,” Cox said. “It’s always been about believing in myself. Had I not done that, I wouldn’t be here.”

Directed by Schele Williams, the current revival also stars Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Avery Wilson as Scarecrow, Phillip Johnson Richardson as Tinman, Kyle Ramar Freeman as Lion, and Melody A. Betts in contrasting dual roles as Aunt Em and Evillene.

Deborah Cox, Wayne Brady, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Nichelle Lewis, Avery Wilson, Kyle Ramar Freeman and Melody A. Betts (L-R) Deborah Cox, Wayne Brady, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Nichelle Lewis, Avery Wilson, Kyle Ramar Freeman and Melody A. Betts pose onstage at the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Deborah Cox and Wayne Brady (L-R) Deborah Cox and Wayne Brady attend the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Amber Ruffin Amber Ruffin attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker (L-R) Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Brandee Evans Brandee Evans attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Avery Wilson Avery Wilson attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Maya Bowles Maya Bowles attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Lauryn Adams Lauryn Adams attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Nichelle Lewis Nichelle Lewis attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) "The Wiz" Broadway Opening Night Tamron Hall attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Dustin Praylow Dustin Praylow attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Kyle Ramar Freeman Kyle Ramar Freeman attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Collin Heyward Collin Heyward attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Christina Jones Christina Jones attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Cristina Raė Cristina Raė attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Michael Samarie George Michael Samarie George attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Melody A. Betts Melody A. Betts attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Allyson Kaye Daniel Allyson Kaye Daniel attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Mariah Lyttle Mariah Lyttle attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Judith Franklin Judith Franklin attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jay Copeland Jay Copeland attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Anthony Murphy Anthony Murphy attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Maile Masako Brady Maile Masako Brady attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Common Common attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Sherri Shepherd Sherri Shepherd attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) LaChanze LaChanze attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Phillip Boykin Phillip Boykin attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Amber Jackson Amber Jackson attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Leslie Uggams Leslie Uggams attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Sunny Hostin Sunny Hostin attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) JaQuel Knight JaQuel Knight attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jordan Cooper Jordan Cooper attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Allen René Louis Allen René Louis attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Kareem Marsh Kareem Marsh attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Hillary Rodham Clinton Hillary Rodham Clinton attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Deborah Cox, Wayne Brady, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Nichelle Lewis, Avery Wilson, Kyle Ramar Freeman and Melody A. Betts (L-R) Deborah Cox, Wayne Brady, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Nichelle Lewis, Avery Wilson, Kyle Ramar Freeman and Melody A. Betts pose onstage at the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj x Løci sneakers

Nicki Minaj attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Nicki Minaj recently teamed up with the growing sneaker brand Løci to launch an exclusive collection. Meticulously curated by the “Pink Friday” rapper, the Nicki Minaj x Løci debut collection features 11 unique sneaker designs with prices ranging from $185 to $200. Blending streetwear and high fashion, Minaj’s rendition of the leather sneakers features shades of her signature color pink, as well as a logo paying tribute to her self-proclaimed title as the “Queen of Rap.”

“Sneakers have undeniably played a transformative role in shaping my unique style, allowing me to boldly express my true self,” said Minaj, per People magazine.

Unlike other celebrity collaborations, the Nicki Minaj Løci launch commemorates a more permanent partnership.

“This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner & partner,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition.”

Shop the full collection at lociwear.com.

The Folklore announces expansion plans after raising $3.4 million in seed funding

Amira Rasool (Photo courtesy of Folklore)

Black-led marketplace The Folklore is celebrating after raising $3.4 million to support global brands. This week, the company, which specializes in helping global brands grow their business, announced the launch of The Folklore Source, The Folklore Capital and The Folklore Hub, as well as a lineup of in-person and virtual education and community-driven events. Similarly, the company plans to open its community doors by expanding membership to global brands beyond fashion, beauty and home, incorporating support for wellness, hygiene, and kid and baby brands. With this new funding, the Folklore also plans to invest in new technology and community resources for its members

“At The Folklore, we have been at the forefront of revolutionizing the wholesale experience for global brands and retailers alike by creating opportunities that drive equity, access, and inclusion,” said Amira Rasool, founder and CEO of The Folklore, in a statement. “The expansion of our platform and community resources is a testament to our commitment to address more of the challenges our brands face and nurture a larger community of brands that can connect, bond, and support one another during the journey. It’s hard for small businesses to build alone, and now with The Folklore, brands won’t have to.”

Zendaya, Venus Williams, Tina Knowles, and more dazzle on the red carpet of the “Challengers” premiere

Zendaya attends the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated tennis drama “Challengers” premiered in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and from the style to the viral interview moments, the red carpet did not disappoint.

The step-and-repeat featured many familiar faces, including celebrated tennis pros such as the iconic Venus Williams and other members of Black Hollywood like Tina Knowles, Cynthia Erivo, and Storm Reid.

The film’s star and Hollywood red carpet MVP, Zendaya, who has been seriously “serving” during the film’s press tour, arrived wearing a romantic black and pale pink gown by Vera Wang with a corseted lace bodice, per People. Her longtime stylist and “image architect,” Law Roach, who has thrilled with his concepts for Zendaya’s many press tours in recent years, gave insight into how he’s developed her looks for this run. Speaking about using fashion to pay homage to Althea Gibson’s tennis whites and the Williams sisters’ iconic 1998 Vogue photoshoot, Roach noted that without those women, “Even though it’s a fictional character, there would not be a Tashi Duncan.”

When asked about the theme he’s interested in interpreting with Zendaya next, Roach wryly responded “porn.” He’s since clarified he was being sarcastic; however, if anyone could do it in style, you’d be wise to bet on him!

Nike addresses controversial USA Olympic women’s track uniform

Sha’Carri Richardson represents Team U.S.A (Photo credit: Nike newsroom)

On April 11, Nike released the highly anticipated uniforms it devised for the USA Olympic team’s romp in Paris this summer. In the days since, the sports brand received criticism online for one kit in particular, a women’s style that includes a sports bra and blue bikini bottoms.

Given the complaints, the brand released a statement addressing the matter. Nike officials want everyone to know the athletes have a “choice.”

“I think it’s really important that everybody understands that we offer a spectrum of styles for what athletes will feel most comfortable in, from least coverage all the way to very full coverage, and that everybody gets to choose what they want to wear,” Jordana Katcher, Nike’s vice president for global sports apparel, told People.

Katcher stressed that “Everyone has a choice.”

Rihanna gets a jump on Earth Day in a viral tree outfit

Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party at Tobacco Dock on April 17, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

“Leaf” it to Rihanna to take a tree and make it fashion. The ever-stylish pop star donned an arborous jumpsuit for a campaign promoting her latest Fenty X Puma drop — new earth-toned styles of her viral Creeper Phattys. The drop features three new styles: “totally taupe,” “green fog,” and “warm white.”

Speaking about the campaign look with Complex from the London-based launch party at Tobacco Dock, Rihanna said she wanted to do something “a little bit different.”

“It was just fun to be in a new silhouette that didn’t feel sexy. You had to bring it out,” she added. “If you’re going to dress like a tree, there’s only so much you can do with that. It was a challenge to push it through, but it was fun. I loved it.”

While the mossy campaign fit went viral, Rihanna did not wear it to the launch party. Instead, the mega-star went with an oversized taupe pant and jacket look she accessorized with sentimental jewelry referring to partner A$AP Rocky and their two young sons, RZA and Riot.

Priced at $140, the Earth Tone Creepers are set to hit retailers on April 25.

