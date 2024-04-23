Watch: Is the Biden administration too humble?

The 2024 United States presidential election is only seven months away, but some say it doesn’t feel like election season at all. While former President Trump is using sneakers and his legal troubles to appeal to Black voters, many are saying President Biden isn’t even trying to win over Black voters. Black wealth has been up 60% since the pandemic, there has been record job creation since President Biden has been in office, and the success of student loan forgiveness will drastically impact Black Americans, but it seems to go unnoticed.

Is the Biden administration too humble with their wins? Stephen Benjamin, director of public engagement and senior adviser to the White House, stopped by theGrio with Eboni K. Williams to discuss.

