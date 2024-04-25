Watch: Designer handbags: carrying and collecting luxury

In this episode of New Money, theGrio explores designer handbags. Abbey, a digital creator and founder of lifestyle and travel blog The Rich Aunt, opens up about her interest in designer handbags and how she navigates through the high prices due to reselling and high demand. Claire Sulmers, CEO and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily sheds light on the evolution of handbags and rise of Black-owned designer handbags.

TheGrio New Money provides insight and education into the dynamic world of luxury, focusing on emerging trends that redefine modern notions of beauty, style, and indulgence. From luxury accessories to non-invasive cosmetic treatments, we explore the ever-evolving landscape of aspirational living in the Black community. Check out more episodes here.