Watch: Holistic approaches to mental health | Life Hacks

Holistic approaches to mental health
The Holistic Therapist sheds light on how holistic approaches can be beneficial to mental health.
Holistic therapy is defined as therapy that addresses the mind, body and spirit. In this Life Hacks segment, LeNaya Smith Crawford, a holistic mental health educator and expert, licensed therapist, holistic healer, and wellness CEO, sheds light on her mental health journey and how holistic approaches helped with her it.
