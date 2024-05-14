Watch: White House on 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education

TheGrio’s White House Correspondent April Ryan asks Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the president's thoughts on the implications of the Supreme Court's overturning of racial affirmative action.

May 14, 2024

This week, President Joe Biden is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education at the White House. The landmark Supreme Court decision found that racial segregation, a legal doctrine known as “separate but equal,” was unconstitutional. In 2024, however, the impact of Brown v. Board of Education is in question after the Supreme Court overturned racial affirmative action in college admissions last summer. TheGrio’s White House Correspondent April Ryan asks Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre the president’s thoughts on the matter. The Biden spokesperson admitted the president was not happy with the high court’s decision that has broad impacts on race and education in this nation. 

