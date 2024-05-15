Watch: Prioritizing mental health in your relationship | Life Hacks

In this episode of Life Hacks, Beverley Andre, a marriage and family therapist, talks about the importance of couples prioritizing mental health in their relationship and activities for mental wellness.

“I often emphasize to my clients that having a healthy relationship is built on the foundation of two healthy individuals,” Andre tells theGrio. “When both people prioritize their mental well-being, then they’re able to create a supportive relationship, an environment where they can communicate effectively.”

Check out the full video and for more Life Hacks, click here.