Watch: Prioritizing mental health in your relationship | Life Hacks

Beverley Andre talks about the importance of couples prioritizing mental health in their relationship for theGrio's Life Hacks.

May 15, 2024
Prioritizing Mental Health in Your Relationship
In this episode of Life Hacks, Beverley Andre, a marriage and family therapist, talks about the importance of couples prioritizing mental health in their relationship and activities for mental wellness.

“I often emphasize to my clients that having a healthy relationship is built on the foundation of two healthy individuals,” Andre tells theGrio. “When both people prioritize their mental well-being, then they’re able to create a supportive relationship, an environment where they can communicate effectively.”

