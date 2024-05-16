Watch: Exclusive interview with Morehouse president ahead of Biden commencement speech

TheGrio's April Ryan sits down with Dr. David A. Thomas about President Biden's visit to the HBCU campus on May 19.

May 16, 2024

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s travels to Morehouse College for the historically Black institution’s commencement address, the college’s president, Dr. David Thomas, joined “The Hill with April Ryan.” The president’s appearance comes as some schools canceled commencement ceremonies amid campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war that has created a humanitarian crisis for Palestinians in Gaza.

However, such mass protests have not hit HBCUs like Morehouse. However, HBCU students have been vocal about the treatment of Palestinians as they feel of sense of shared oppression and solidarity. Despite concerns expressed by Morehouse students, President Thomas tells theGrio he does not believe his students will disrupt the commencement address or risk arrest as seen on other campuses, even if they may not agree with President Biden’s policy stance on the Middle East conflict.

