Watch: White House reacts to update on pardon request for Marilyn Mosby

The Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter to the White House in support of a pardon for Marilyn Mosby, former state’s attorney in Baltimore. The White House and the Justice Department acknowledged receipt of the pardon application for Mosby, who faces 40 years in prison for receiving funds from her own retirement savings during the COVID-19 pandemic. During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, the Biden administration declined to comment on the pardon application process. The NAACP, along with groups like Win With Black Women, leaders like attorney Ben Crump, and political commentators Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers, are supporting Mosby in what they believe could be an excessive sentence.

Separately, theGrio’s White House correspondent April Ryan asked Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about calls for accountability in policing after a deadly police shooting of U.S. Airman Roger Fortson in Florida. A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot the 23-year-old after responding to a disturbance call and going to the wrong apartment. This also comes as Black mothers who lost their sons to police violence came to Capitol Hill petitioning for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.