‘Bel-Air’ season 3 release date, first-look photos revealed

Showrunner Carla Banks-Waddles says the writing team “dug deep into their own lives to craft stories that will resonate with our audience" for season three.  

May 20, 2024

“Bel-Air” is returning to a TV screen near you. 

Peacock announced the premiere date and shared first-look photos for the third season of the dramedy series on Monday. “Bel-Air” season three, which premieres on the streamer on Aug. 15, follows Will (Jabari Banks) during summer break as he “makes an exciting pivot,” according to the press release. 

Series regulars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), Simone Joy Jones (Lisa) are all returning for the third season. 

Showrunner Carla Banks-Waddles said in a statement that the writing team “dug deep into their own lives to craft stories that will resonate with our audience.” 

(Left to right) Olly Sholotan as Carlton and Jabari Banks as Will in “Out all Night,” episode 304 of “Bel-Air.” (Photo by Greg Gayne/Peacock)

“Season 3 is summer season of Bel-Air! No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle,” Banks Waddles explained. “Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin’. Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?”

Banks spoke to theGrio about the upcoming season at the NAACP Image Awards in March, saying that he was surprised by the story’s direction and excited for fans to see it. 

“Honestly, every time I read the script, I’m shocked,” Banks said on the red carpet at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. “I’m not gonna lie. I’m very, very excited for this season to come out. It takes place during the summer in Bel-Air, [California]. We’re high schoolers; [we’re] 17 years old, so you can get into a lot of trouble.”

He continued, “There’s a lot going on this season that I’m very excited about; a lot of stories opening up with different characters that we haven’t seen, a.k.a Geoffrey. We’ll get a little bit into that, too, so that’ll be fun.”

A reimagining of the classic ‘90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Bel-Air” debuted on Peacock in 2022 to rave reviews. The series is based on a short fan film created by Morgan Cooper, who is the executive producer of “Bel-Air,” and supported by original star Will Smith, who has praised the reboot.

Check out the first-look photos of “Bel-Air” season three below:

BEL-AIR — “Baby, I’m Back” Episode 301 — Pictured: (l-r) Coco Jones as Hilary, Akira Akbar as Ashley — (Photo by: Travis Ellison/PEACOCK)
BEL-AIR — “Baby, I’m Back” Episode 301 — Pictured: (l-r) Coco Jones as Hilary, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz — (Photo by: Travis Ellison/PEACOCK)
BEL-AIR — “Baby, I’m Back” Episode 301 — Pictured: (l-r) Jabari Banks as Will, Simone Joy Jones as Lisa — (Photo by: Travis Ellison/PEACOCK)
BEL-AIR — “Out all Night” Episode 304 — Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK)
BEL-AIR — “Getting Personal” Episode 305 — Pictured: (l-r) Adrian Holmes as Philip, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK)
BEL-AIR — “Getting Personal” Episode 305 — Pictured: Jabari Banks as Will — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK)
BEL-AIR — “Gimme A Break” Episode 308 — Pictured: (l-r) Adrian Holmes as Phil, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK)
BEL-AIR — “Out All Night” Episode 304 — Pictured: Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will — (Photo by: PEACOCK)
BEL-AIR — “Black Lotus” Episode 307 — Pictured: (l-r) Simone Joy Jones as Lisa, Jabari Banks as Will — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/PEACOCK)
