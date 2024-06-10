Watch: Michael Cohen’s lawyer says Trump should serve this much time in prison

Lanny Davis, the former attorney for Michael Cohen, who joins theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan” this week, is calling for jail time for the now-convicted felon and former President Donald Trump. Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, was sentenced to three years in prison. Davis, Cohen’s ex-attorney, suggested Trump should receive the same three-year prison sentence Cohen received in 2018, if not more. Cohen pleaded guilty to criminal tax evasion and campaign finance violations in connection to his work for Trump. Republicans, Trump, and his attorneys would have us believe that this is not a serious crime, said Davis, who is also a former special counsel for President Bill Clinton during his impeachment trial.

Davis emphasized that Cohen was “directed” by Trump to do “the crime,” and now the former president “must do the time.” Trump is essentially convicted of the same election violations as Cohen. As the nation awaits the Republican presidential candidate’s July 11 sentencing, Davis noted that prosecutors for the Southern District of New York recommended “a long sentence” for Cohen after his conviction. In that pre-sentencing document, Trump is named as “individual one” who directed Cohen to make hush money payments to adult porn star Stormy Daniels. Along with fines and other violations, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for two payments to women to ensure they did not publicly disclose affairs with then-presidential candidate Trump.

