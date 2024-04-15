Ciara discusses plans to lose baby weight ahead of upcoming tour

This July, Missy Elliott, Ciara and Busta Rhymes will be reuniting on stage for the Out of This World concert tour. In preparation for her first tour show since giving birth to her daughter Amora Princess in December, the mother of four shared on Instagram her mission to lose weight while juggling motherhood and entrepreneurship.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post-baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses,” she captioned her post. “Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin’ in, I see you!”

Wearing a “Tough Sh*t” Nike hoodie, Ciara concluded her caption with the hashtag “Mamba Mentality,” referring to late NBA star Kobe Bryant’s legendary saying.

The singer and actress is no stranger to the hustle of motherhood. Baby Amora Princess is the latest addition to the household of Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson. Together, the couple is also raising daughter Sienna, 6, son Win, 3, and son Future, 9, whom Ciara shares with ex-partner Future.

While raising a household filled with her children’s “non-stop entertainment,” the singer continued to produce projects in her music career. Finding a unique balance between mommy and work life, Ciara filmed two music videos while pregnant with both Amora and Win.

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” said an anonymous source, per People magazine. “She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy.”

Part of Ciara’s ability to juggle it all is the support of her husband. From balancing responsibilities to helping his breastfeeding wife, Wilson has gained the MVP title in fatherhood.

“We’ve really balanced our crazy hectic schedules with each other,” the father and NFL quarterback told People. “And how we do that is we put each other first.”